Zacks Research Downgrades Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Strong Sell

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parsons from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parsons

Parsons Price Performance

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 229,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Parsons has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $89.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 38.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Parsons by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 31.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.