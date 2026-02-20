eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $97.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by BNP Paribas Exane from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on eBay in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.84.

Shares of EBAY traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 2,269,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,809. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,388.67. The trade was a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,282. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $785,722,000 after buying an additional 692,805 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 97,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 198,492 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

