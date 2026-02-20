Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $24.55 price target on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 44,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,069,258.74. Following the sale, the executive owned 72,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,570.53. This represents a 37.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $429,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 390,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,403.12. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,589 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,452. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $184,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,105,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

