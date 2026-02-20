Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $43.03.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

