Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Perdoceo Education has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perdoceo Education to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 308,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.