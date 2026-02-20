Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.54% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Etsy stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,061. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Etsy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Etsy news, insider Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,153,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,604.86. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,661,068. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Etsy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 430,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,602,000 after buying an additional 75,295 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 666,253 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

