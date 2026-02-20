MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

MDU traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.14. 259,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,919. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.00%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

