Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Once Upon A Farm
Once Upon A Farm Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Once Upon A Farm
Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.
Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Once Upon A Farm
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.