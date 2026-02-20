Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OFRM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 142,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,610. Once Upon A Farm has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

In other news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

