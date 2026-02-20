CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.9% increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CocaCola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. CocaCola has a payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CocaCola to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 4,684,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,245,473. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $341.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

CocaCola last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 867.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after buying an additional 9,078,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

