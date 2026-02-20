Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 11.6% increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

MTH traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $78.39. 176,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,997. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.12. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

