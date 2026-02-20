Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) were up 6% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $180.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $166.9350. Approximately 1,032,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,673,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.46.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Evercore increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat revenue expectations and reported strong concert demand — Q4 revenue rose ~11% to $6.31B, topping Street estimates as concert sales, sponsorships and international growth strengthened; management signaled a record 2026 driven by global demand. Article Title

Company beat revenue expectations and reported strong concert demand — Q4 revenue rose ~11% to $6.31B, topping Street estimates as concert sales, sponsorships and international growth strengthened; management signaled a record 2026 driven by global demand. Positive Sentiment: Rising attendance and upsell opportunities are backing top-line momentum — management and press note growing annual concert attendance, bigger shows (e.g., blockbuster tours) and expanded international markets that boost ticketing and per-capita spend. Article Title

Rising attendance and upsell opportunities are backing top-line momentum — management and press note growing annual concert attendance, bigger shows (e.g., blockbuster tours) and expanded international markets that boost ticketing and per-capita spend. Neutral Sentiment: Solid gross-profit improvement and a large cash balance provide cushion even as the company invests for growth — gross profit expanded materially and cash & equivalents rose year-over-year, supporting capex and international expansion. Article Title

Solid gross-profit improvement and a large cash balance provide cushion even as the company invests for growth — gross profit expanded materially and cash & equivalents rose year-over-year, supporting capex and international expansion. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash-flow weaknesses temper the beat — LYV reported a wider net loss and an EPS miss (Q4 EPS -$1.06 vs. estimates ~-1.00), operating cash flow was negative and operating loss widened, while capital spending rose materially. These metrics raise near-term margin and cash-flow questions. Article Title

Profitability and cash-flow weaknesses temper the beat — LYV reported a wider net loss and an EPS miss (Q4 EPS -$1.06 vs. estimates ~-1.00), operating cash flow was negative and operating loss widened, while capital spending rose materially. These metrics raise near-term margin and cash-flow questions. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust lawsuit remains a material overhang — a federal judge refused to dismiss major DOJ/state claims, so parts of the May 2024 antitrust case (against Ticketmaster/Live Nation) will proceed to trial next month; the ruling was narrowed but the prospect of trial and potential remedies keeps regulatory risk high. Article Title

Antitrust lawsuit remains a material overhang — a federal judge refused to dismiss major DOJ/state claims, so parts of the May 2024 antitrust case (against Ticketmaster/Live Nation) will proceed to trial next month; the ruling was narrowed but the prospect of trial and potential remedies keeps regulatory risk high. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volatility risk — the antitrust ruling and the company’s mixed quarter prompted trading halts and intraday swings; investors should expect continued headline-driven volatility until legal outcomes and margin/cash trends clarify. Article Title

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 97.90%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

