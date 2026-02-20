ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Erste Group Bank

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on E. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of E traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,157. ENI has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ENI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,113,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 192,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 306,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 160,324 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 636,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 158,699 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $3,982,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

