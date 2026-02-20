CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:KOYN) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III, Ltd (NASDAQ:KOYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 21,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 124,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: KOYN) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify, acquire and combine with one or more businesses in the digital asset and blockchain-related sectors. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company’s primary activity is to raise capital through its initial public offering and hold those proceeds in trust while it pursues a business combination that would result in an operating company focused on digital assets, crypto infrastructure, or related financial technology services.

Prior to completing a business combination, CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III does not operate a commercial business; its operations are limited to searching for suitable targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms and preparing for a potential merger or acquisition.

