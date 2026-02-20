Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA PCRB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.
About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
