Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PCRB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

Get Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF alerts:

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.