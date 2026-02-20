SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPUS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 139,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,574. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.

Get SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF alerts:

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are Sharia-compliant. SPUS was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.