SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of SPUS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 139,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,574. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Congress Is Building a System to Control How You Spend Your Money
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.