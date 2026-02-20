First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FTHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 5,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,620. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.

The fund primarily invests in U.S.

