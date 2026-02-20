Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $107.19 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 59,707 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $107,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in shares of Tesla by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 126,924 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 3.8% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 10,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $244,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.