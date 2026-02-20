First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of FTHI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.79. 95,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
