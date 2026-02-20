First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FTHI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.79. 95,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.