First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 2.2% increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

