WT Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 194,351 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Applied Optoelectronics accounts for about 0.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 175.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 965,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,844. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 17,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $876,319.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,132.71. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 11,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $587,573.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 290,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,012.50. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 66,520 shares of company stock worth $3,080,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.