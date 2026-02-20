Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:PULT)

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1135 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PULT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.84.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 489.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000.

About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less. PULT was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.