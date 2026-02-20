Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gemini Space Station (GEMI)

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2026 – Gemini Space Station had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Gemini Space Station had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Gemini Space Station had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

2/17/2026 – Gemini Space Station was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Gemini Space Station was downgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Gemini Space Station had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Gemini Space Station had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Gemini Space Station had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2025 – Gemini Space Station had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2025 – Gemini Space Station had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Gemini Space Station had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Gemini Space Station had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

