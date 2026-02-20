Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.1% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Shares of TSM traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

