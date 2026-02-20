Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $29.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 532,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

