Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.63. The stock had a trading volume of 952,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,753. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $246.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $591.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

