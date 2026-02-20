Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company is preparing a potential sale of its orthopedics unit that could fetch about $20 billion — investors may view a sale as value‑unlocking and a catalyst for multiple expansion if executed. Johnson & Johnson explores $20 billion sale of an orthopedics unit, Bloomberg News reports
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a >$1 billion investment in a Pennsylvania cell‑therapy manufacturing facility — expands U.S. capacity for high‑value biologics/cell therapies and supports long‑term revenue pipeline potential. Johnson & Johnson Expands U.S. Footprint with more than $1 Billion Investment in Next Generation Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania
- Positive Sentiment: Strong early oncology data: investigational RYBREVANT FASPRO plus immunotherapy showed a 56% overall response rate in frontline recurrent/metastatic head & neck cancer — clinical upside that could boost future drug sales if confirmed. RYBREVANT FASPRO clinical results PR
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend/return focus highlighted in recent roundups — J&J remains a reliable dividend payer (recent quarterly payout noted), supporting income investor demand. Dividend Roundup: Halliburton, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Delta Air Lines, and more
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and analyst attention have increased — can amplify near‑term moves but are not fundamental drivers by themselves. Monitor for large directional trades or fresh analyst revisions. Behind the Scenes of Johnson & Johnson’s Latest Options Trends
- Neutral Sentiment: Street coverage (Zacks, TipRanks) is keeping JNJ in focus — useful for sentiment but incremental to fundamental changes. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent filings show EVP sales totaling millions of dollars (several thousand shares at ~$243–$244), which can be read negatively by some investors even if sales have benign explanations. Johnson & Johnson EVP Vanessa Broadhurst Sells 6,197 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc litigation and renewed media focus on verdict risk continue to cloud valuation — legal overhang can limit multiple expansion and keeps headline risk elevated. Johnson & Johnson Balances Oncology Breakthrough With Rising Talc Litigation Risk
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.63. The stock had a trading volume of 952,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,753. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $246.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $591.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
