Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Intel by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.
In related news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INTC opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.68, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia disclosed a massive Q4 2025 stake in Intel (~214M shares, roughly $7.9B) and is partnering with Intel on AI infrastructure and PC products — a vote of confidence that can support demand, ecosystem alignment, and investor sentiment. NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell: A New AI Power Trio Emerges
- Positive Sentiment: Reporting on Nvidia’s portfolio moves highlights a deliberate bet on Intel versus other names — this strategic backing from a leading AI infrastructure player could lift sentiment and long-term partnership-led revenue opportunities. Nvidia’s “Secret Portfolio” Shakeup
- Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating on INTC, signaling cautious analyst positioning that may limit upside momentum until clearer evidence of revenue/growth acceleration arrives. Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Intel confirmed participation in an upcoming investor conference (Morgan Stanley fireside chat), giving management a forum to address guidance, foundry progress, and the Nvidia partnership — a near-term catalyst for clarity. Intel to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data in recent reports appear anomalous (showing effectively zero in the feed), so short-squeeze risk appears minimal based on available figures — limited immediate market-impact signal.
- Negative Sentiment: New reports on an expanded Nvidia–Meta CPU/GPU partnership raise the risk that hyperscalers shift toward Nvidia-built CPU+GPU racks (Arm-based or Nvidia-integrated solutions), potentially reducing future server CPU opportunities for Intel in large cloud customers. Nvidia pushes into Intel and AMD’s turf with Meta deal
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Intel foundry execution issues (low yields vs. peers), recent revenue decline year-over-year and muted guidance is pressuring the stock — these are direct fundamentals drivers that could constrain margins and near-term growth. Intel stock falls as foundry struggles and weak guidance weigh on shares
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage and media summaries note investor concerns around the Nvidia/Meta deal and execution risks; some outlets flag a street consensus that leans cautious, which can amplify downside pressure until clearer guidance or proof points emerge. Intel Stock Slips on New Concerns Over Nvidia/Meta Partnership
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
