Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $74.06. 1,243,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,584,287. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

