Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $3.39. Butler National shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 15,763 shares.

Butler National Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

