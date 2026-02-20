Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases Shares of 43,675 iShares MSCI China A ETF $CNYA

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2,771.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $253.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.33.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

