iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Stake Boosted by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $90,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,795. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

