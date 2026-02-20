Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Five9 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Five9 from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.21 million. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9 announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $366,137.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,749.50. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $139,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,764.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 211.4% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 2,206,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $39,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 124,372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,984,000 after buying an additional 829,563 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,107,000 after buying an additional 787,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Five9 by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Five9 reported $0.80 EPS vs. $0.79 consensus and revenue of $300.3M (up ~8% Y/Y), citing strong subscription growth and record full‑year revenue. This supports the near‑term fundamental story. BusinessWire: FY2025 Results

Q4 results beat expectations: Five9 reported $0.80 EPS vs. $0.79 consensus and revenue of $300.3M (up ~8% Y/Y), citing strong subscription growth and record full‑year revenue. This supports the near‑term fundamental story. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong AI‑related revenue growth and record free cash flow trends on the call/earnings materials — a constructive data point as investors re‑rate cloud/AI exposure. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights

Management highlighted strong AI‑related revenue growth and record free cash flow trends on the call/earnings materials — a constructive data point as investors re‑rate cloud/AI exposure. Positive Sentiment: Some brokers continue to back the name: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and a $26 PT, signaling analyst conviction despite industry headwinds. TickerReport: Rosenblatt

Some brokers continue to back the name: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and a $26 PT, signaling analyst conviction despite industry headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Market data on short interest in these feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed out and is not providing a clear signal to the move today. (Likely noise.)

Market data on short interest in these feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed out and is not providing a clear signal to the move today. (Likely noise.) Negative Sentiment: Significant guidance reset: Five9 cut Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance materially below Street expectations (Q1 EPS 0.10–0.17 vs. consensus ~0.55; FY EPS 0.86–0.95 vs. ~2.30). That guidance revision is the principal negative catalyst driving investor concern. Five9: Press Release / Guidance

Significant guidance reset: Five9 cut Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance materially below Street expectations (Q1 EPS 0.10–0.17 vs. consensus ~0.55; FY EPS 0.86–0.95 vs. ~2.30). That guidance revision is the principal negative catalyst driving investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets across several brokers (Truist cut to $23, RBC to $25, Cantor Fitzgerald to $26) even as many keep buy/outperform ratings — these downward PT revisions add selling pressure despite continued upside implied by some revised targets. StreetInsider / Benzinga coverage

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

