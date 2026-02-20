Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $339.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

