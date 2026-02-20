Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $1,050.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,016.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $959.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,055.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $913.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

