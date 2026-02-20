WT Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,935,000. Teradyne makes up 1.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.24.

Teradyne stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.66. The stock had a trading volume of 379,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,876. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $327.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

