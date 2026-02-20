Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 10,085 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 138.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $690.14. 315,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,651. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
