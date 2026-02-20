First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 0.7% increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.