First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 0.7% increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29 and a beta of 0.25.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Congress Is Building a System to Control How You Spend Your Money
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.