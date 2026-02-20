The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.8182.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd.
Shares of WU stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Western Union has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.94.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.
Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.
Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.
