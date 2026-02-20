The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.8182.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd.

Get Western Union alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union Trading Down 2.2%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,471,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Western Union by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,948,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Western Union by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,984,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 580,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,275,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,778,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,891,000 after buying an additional 962,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Western Union has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.