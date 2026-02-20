GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 48,964 Urogen Pharma $URGN

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at $29,934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 607.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 986,567 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth $4,742,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 168,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $145,174.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,754.65. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $147,261.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,608.94. This represents a 12.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

