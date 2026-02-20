Figma (NYSE:FIG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

FIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Figma to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Figma Stock Performance

FIG opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. Figma has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $303.78 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 103.94% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 205,438 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,138,004.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 10,418,905 shares in the company, valued at $260,576,814.05. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,781,925 shares of company stock worth $59,260,303 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIG. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Figma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Figma in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Figma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Figma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger-than-expected guidance — Figma reported revenue of $303.8M (up ~40% YoY) and topped EPS estimates, then issued FY revenue guidance implying ~30% growth, which surprised the market on the upside. Reuters: Figma forecasts annual revenue above estimates

Q4 beat and stronger-than-expected guidance — Figma reported revenue of $303.8M (up ~40% YoY) and topped EPS estimates, then issued FY revenue guidance implying ~30% growth, which surprised the market on the upside. Positive Sentiment: AI monetization & product integrations look actionable — management outlined AI credit limits and pay-as-you-go pricing for heavy AI users and highlighted the Anthropic “Code to Canvas” integration, which positions Figma as the interface for AI-generated UIs (a clear monetization lever). MarketBeat: Figma’s Anthropic Integration Could Flip the SaaSpocalypse Script

AI monetization & product integrations look actionable — management outlined AI credit limits and pay-as-you-go pricing for heavy AI users and highlighted the Anthropic “Code to Canvas” integration, which positions Figma as the interface for AI-generated UIs (a clear monetization lever). Positive Sentiment: Enterprise expansion and retention are strong — net dollar retention rose to ~136% and the count of >$100k ARR customers grew meaningfully, supporting higher revenue per customer and stickiness that underpins upside to reiterated guidance. BusinessWire: Figma Q4 & FY 2025 Results

Enterprise expansion and retention are strong — net dollar retention rose to ~136% and the count of >$100k ARR customers grew meaningfully, supporting higher revenue per customer and stickiness that underpins upside to reiterated guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options buying — heavy call activity suggests speculative bullish positioning that can amplify moves but is not a fundamental endorsement.

Unusually large options buying — heavy call activity suggests speculative bullish positioning that can amplify moves but is not a fundamental endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Guidance still implies a step-down from Q4 acceleration and pressure on margins — management signaled slower top-line growth next year (~30% vs Q4’s 40%) and indicated non‑GAAP operating margin could decline as R&D and sales investments continue. Seeking Alpha: Figma — Good Company, Good Q4, Questionable Entry Point

Guidance still implies a step-down from Q4 acceleration and pressure on margins — management signaled slower top-line growth next year (~30% vs Q4’s 40%) and indicated non‑GAAP operating margin could decline as R&D and sales investments continue. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/insider selling and high volatility remain risks — shares were well off post‑IPO highs and insiders sold after lockup expirations, creating near-term supply and keeping the risk/reward disputed despite the beat. MarketBeat: Price vs. Value discussion

About Figma

(Get Free Report)

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

