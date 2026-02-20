Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.27.

HD opened at $378.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.08. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 65.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating with a $410 price target, providing upside support by signaling confidence in HD’s longer‑term growth. Telsey Reaffirmation

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating with a $410 price target, providing upside support by signaling confidence in HD’s longer‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Home Depot’s expanding Pro ecosystem, investments in AI project tools and specialty distribution as competitive advantages vs. Lowe’s that could drive market share and higher-margin sales if Pro demand holds. HD vs LOW Upside

Analysts note Home Depot’s expanding Pro ecosystem, investments in AI project tools and specialty distribution as competitive advantages vs. Lowe’s that could drive market share and higher-margin sales if Pro demand holds. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautiously constructive (moderate buy consensus) ahead of Q4; investors are watching same‑store trends, gross margin contributions, and Pro sales to set guidance expectations. Consensus Rating

Brokerage consensus remains cautiously constructive (moderate buy consensus) ahead of Q4; investors are watching same‑store trends, gross margin contributions, and Pro sales to set guidance expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre‑earnings previews and estimate rundowns highlight that sales and EPS are expected to be down year‑over‑year; the quarter is viewable as a binary event — a minor beat (or guidance lift) could reverse negative sentiment. Q4 Preview

Several pre‑earnings previews and estimate rundowns highlight that sales and EPS are expected to be down year‑over‑year; the quarter is viewable as a binary event — a minor beat (or guidance lift) could reverse negative sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street estimate breakdowns and previews emphasize metrics beyond headline revenue/EPS (GMS, Pro penetration), which could amplify stock moves post‑release depending on detail in comp and margin drivers. Wall Street Estimates

Wall Street estimate breakdowns and previews emphasize metrics beyond headline revenue/EPS (GMS, Pro penetration), which could amplify stock moves post‑release depending on detail in comp and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: RBC lowered its price target (from $366 to $363) and set a “sector perform” rating, which may pressure the stock by signaling limited near‑term upside from current levels. RBC PT Cut

RBC lowered its price target (from $366 to $363) and set a “sector perform” rating, which may pressure the stock by signaling limited near‑term upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Home Depot has tightened bonus access and adjusted incentive rules (and recent firings) are being read two ways: cost control for margins, but also a sign managers are bracing for softer demand — the news is weighing on sentiment near term. Bonuses Tightened

Reports that Home Depot has tightened bonus access and adjusted incentive rules (and recent firings) are being read two ways: cost control for margins, but also a sign managers are bracing for softer demand — the news is weighing on sentiment near term. Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (including Jim Cramer coverage) keep HD in the spotlight but are unlikely to move the stock absent fresh fundamentals or guidance changes. Media Coverage

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

