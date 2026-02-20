Critical Comparison: Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) versus Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -8.50% -4.12% Vox Royalty -12.77% -2.71% -2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Vox Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$42.53 million ($1.05) -4.41 Vox Royalty $11.05 million 34.46 -$1.65 million ($0.04) -139.00

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Lithium Americas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 1 8 3 0 2.17 Vox Royalty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus price target of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Vox Royalty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

