GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.11 and traded as high as $28.11. GEMALTO NV/S shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 100 shares.

GEMALTO NV/S Stock Up 3.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile

Gemalto NV, trading in the United States on the OTC market under the symbol GTOMY, is a global digital security company specializing in the protection of identities, data and transactions. The company delivers a range of secure solutions designed to enable trust in an increasingly connected world, from physical credential issuance to digital authentication services.

Gemalto’s product portfolio includes smart cards and SIM cards for mobile and telecommunications operators, secure microprocessor-based e-passports and national identity documents, payment solutions for banks and retailers, and software platforms for mobile banking, authentication and rights management.

