American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.1875.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The business had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term and full‑year earnings forecasts (including FY‑2026 and FY‑2027 upgrades), signaling some analyst confidence in recovery and longer‑term profitability. AAL MarketBeat summary of Zacks changes

Zacks Research raised several near‑term and full‑year earnings forecasts (including FY‑2026 and FY‑2027 upgrades), signaling some analyst confidence in recovery and longer‑term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest postings in recent feeds show anomalous/zero values (likely reporting artifacts) and do not provide a clear signal about bearish positioning today.

Short‑interest postings in recent feeds show anomalous/zero values (likely reporting artifacts) and do not provide a clear signal about bearish positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Rising crude and jet‑fuel prices are pressuring airline margins and were cited as a primary reason for the intra‑day decline; investors are monitoring the company’s 10‑K and an upcoming safety‑related vote that could add near‑term uncertainty. Stock Market Today, Feb. 19: American Airlines Falls as Rising Fuel Costs Test 2026 Earnings Outlook

Rising crude and jet‑fuel prices are pressuring airline margins and were cited as a primary reason for the intra‑day decline; investors are monitoring the company’s 10‑K and an upcoming safety‑related vote that could add near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Relative performance concerns: Zacks/industry commentary highlights Delta (DAL) outperforming AAL on earnings beats, dividend moves and stronger price gains — a competitiveness/market‑share narrative that can weigh on AAL stock sentiment. DAL vs. AAL: Which Airline Stock Is a Stronger Play Now?

Relative performance concerns: Zacks/industry commentary highlights Delta (DAL) outperforming AAL on earnings beats, dividend moves and stronger price gains — a competitiveness/market‑share narrative that can weigh on AAL stock sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks notes also trimmed specific out‑year quarter estimates (e.g., Q4 2027), creating a mixed view on longer‑term cadence despite other upgrades — a source of analyst dispersion that can depress sentiment. AAL MarketBeat summary of Zacks changes

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $153,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,897 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,019,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,757 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,198,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,711.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 1,874,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.