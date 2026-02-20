Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 91.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 282.5% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,438,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $937.19 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $594.34 and a 12-month high of $971.93. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $850.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.10.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 794 shares of company stock worth $718,056. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.