Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 66,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 255,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 826.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,680,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4, launched in 2021, is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. The company’s sole purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HYAC.

The sponsor of the company is Haymaker Capital Investments, a US-based investment management firm that focuses on equity investments across a range of industries.

