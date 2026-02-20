CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.2995 and last traded at $0.2995. Approximately 35,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 350,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2990.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CID Holdco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CID Holdco has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAIC
CID Holdco Stock Performance
CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CID Holdco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in CID Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CID Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in CID Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CID Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000.
CID Holdco, Inc is a manufacturing company in the Computer Software industry.
Featured Articles
