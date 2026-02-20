Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,413,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 79.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after buying an additional 1,679,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,134,000 after buying an additional 354,876 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after buying an additional 1,125,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $315.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $327.99.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

