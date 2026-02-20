Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its stake in AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of T opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

