Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 79,412 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,412 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,056,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 301.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 524,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 394,131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 369.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 393,830 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,753,000 after buying an additional 287,066 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

