Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $88,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $66.69 and a one year high of $160.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

